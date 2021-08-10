Cancel
Premier League

Transfer news: Stones commits to 2026

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefender John Stones, 27, has agreed a £250,000-a-week deal to stay with Manchester City until 2026. (Mail) Meanwhile, 26-year-old forward Raheem Sterling is also set for new contract talks. (Sun)

