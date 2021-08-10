A Stuffed Avocado for Every Century

Cookbook author Meredith Erickson has done her homeland justice with the exciting podcast series Field Guide to Eating in Canada. Simply factoring in the maple syrup, progressive rock, and halibut by the boatloads, Canada—a country of nearly 40 million stretching along America’s northern border—has a lot to brag about. But bragging is hardly the Canadian way, especially when it comes to acknowledging a homegrown food culture that rarely gets the attention it deserves. “One realization I had over the last decade or so when speaking with Canadians is that we often reference American food personalities rather than our own,” says Meredith Erickson, a longtime cookbook author, skier, and proud Montrealer—who has released an enlightening and action-packed podcast series, Field Guide to Eating in Canada, in partnership with Audible.