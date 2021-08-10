Cancel
Video Games

6.3 Million People Have Now Played ﻿Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice got a surprise upgrade for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S - adding "enriched visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode" and more. As part of this, developer Ninja Theory has had a chat with Xbox Wire about the new update. One of the highlights was the reveal of a certain milestone. The action-adventure game has now been experienced by 6.3 million players across all platforms.

