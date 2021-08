Deemo II, the story-driven rhythm game and sequel to the excellent Deemo ($1.99), was previous announced without confirmed platforms. The first Deemo II teaser video confirmed an Android release and we finally saw the interface for the actual levels as well. A few days ago, Rayark showcased some exploration and interactions in a brand new gameplay video captured on an iPhone that has Echo interacting with and exploring the train station. The short clip has an introduction from the Deemo II producer who revealed plans for a worldwide closed beta. Watch the new Deemo II gameplay video with some iPhone gameplay below: