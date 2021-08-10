Cancel
Electronics

Samsung’s Exynos W920 is a 5nm chipset set to power the Galaxy Watch4 series

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day before its big Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced a new chipset for wearables dubbed Exynos W920. The SoC is set to power the upcoming Galaxy Watch4 series as well as future Samsung wearables to come. It’s built on a 5nm EUV process armed with two ARM Cortex-A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

#Samsung Exynos#Galaxy#Chipset#Exynos W920#Soc#Exynos W9110#M55#Ui Watch
