Samsung’s Exynos W920 is a 5nm chipset set to power the Galaxy Watch4 series

REVELSTOKE, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as Samsung unveils their latest addition to the wearables market with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Cronometer is excited to announce their partnership as the featured nutrition tracking app. What you can expect straight away from this new integration is the ability to see your daily nutrition report, including Energy Balance, Highlighted Nutrients, and Nutrition Scores right on the watch face. If you have set up daily reminders within your Cronometer mobile app, you can choose to also be notified on your watch! This provides Cronometer and Galaxy Watch4 users with the unparalleled ability to monitor and track their health to reach their nutrition and fitness goals. That is not all, this collaboration will continue to develop and grow.