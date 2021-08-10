How do you solve a problem like... rebranding your agency?
Each week, we ask agency experts for their advice on real problems facing today’s marketing practitioners. Rebrands are a tricky business. They can make your outfit look like the coolest place to work in the world, or they can squander hard-earned goodwill towards your existing brand. Consider, for example, the recent renaming of Standard Life Aberdeen to Abrdn, which united both grammarians and the Financial Times’ wry Alphaville column in distaste.www.thedrum.com
