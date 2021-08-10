How do you solve a problem like... rebranding your agency?

Make sure you’re communicating who you are. It may be hard to believe but with 2021 already more than half over, it’s time to start thinking about what marketing initiatives you want to focus on in 2022. Since 2021 was a year of getting your marketing plan back on track after the wrench that COVID threw, 2022 is truly a time to be able to focus on your company’s future and develop a firm actionable plan. With the ability to have a more stable marketing plan, going into 2022 is a great time to consider a rebrand or at the very least, a refresh of your existing brand. What better way to ring in a new year than with a fresh start?