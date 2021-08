The latest SwiftKey Beta v7.8.5.3 update rolling out via the Play Store is adding the neat ability to cloud sync your clipboard across Windows and Android. Given that Android 10 first started limiting clipboard access to third-party apps, you might have had some issues with your favorite apps. The upside is that this restriction wasn’t directly placed upon third-party keyboards, but instead any apps running in the background that could sync contents for you. A clipboard sync feature between Android and Windows 10 has been in the works for a long time, having been seen in progress since late 2020.