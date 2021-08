During the last schoolyear in Flagler every time a student or teacher was determined to be a “close contact” with someone who came down with Covid had to quarantine for 10 days. With school set to reopen Tuesday, the Flagler County Health Department and Flagler County schools had reached an arrangement that would have avoided that for students and staffers exposed to Covid, but showing no symptoms, thanks to a rapid-test regimen. As long as the test showed the close contacts to be negative, they could keep attending or teaching school.