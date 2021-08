The flagship Realme GT made its global debut in June, and will soon make its way to India. In fact, it will be joined by a few other devices too. In the 28th episode of #AskMadhav, Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme GT will launch on August 18 in India. Earlier Sheth had hinted that the flagship would be unveiled sometime around Diwali — but that seems to have changed. He also revealed that the Realme GT Master Edition will tag along while revealing additional bits about upcoming products such as the Realme Book laptop.