#SportsReport: Yankees Hold Off Royals; Giants Activate Barkley From PUP List

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 5 days ago

Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5. But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again. They got a two-out RBI single from pinch-hitter Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes. Wandy Peralta earned his third major league save.

