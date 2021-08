Because the U.S. Senate has finally passed President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, with its passage in the House expected by most, 5G internet providers are uniquely positioned to benefit from sizable broadband internet infrastructure spending. Since the growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity and rapid digitization has made it essential for the government to boost the deployment of 5G networks nationwide, we believe 5G stocks Crown Castle (CCI), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) should see a significant increase in demand for their services. Read on.Fifth generation (5G)network providers are poised to benefit significantly in the coming months because the U.S. Senate has approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. The plan includes a $65 billion budget for broadband internet infrastructure, which is projected to accelerate 5G spectrum rollout across the U.S.