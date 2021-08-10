Cancel
Manchester, NY

Jack Grealish Mentions Sergio Aguero When Describing Pride Of Taking Iconic Number 10 Shirt

By harryasiddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
It's been a whirlwind week for Grealish.

Last Thursday, the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a six-year contract, becoming Manchester City's and the Premier League's most expensive ever player.

Before his official unveiling in front of hundreds of Manchester City fans outside the Etihad Stadium on Monday, the midfielder spoke to the press on a multitude of topics; including receiving the number 10 shirt and his initial conversations with Pep Guardiola.

On the manager, Jack Grealish was asked what discussions the pair have already had, and where Pep Guardiola see's him predominately playing in the future.

"I spoke to the manager a fair bit, I’m not going to go into too much detail, I think everyone has seen in one of the press conferences he said I could play in a number of positions," Jack Grealish explained.

"He’s said that to me and I feel I can do that in a team that has so much of the ball."

He's certainly been the recipient of high praise from Pep Guardiola in the past week, but I think there is no higher compliment than the club giving Grealish the number 10 shirt - especially with the club still trying to sign Harry Kane.

Previously, the shirt was donned by the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Agüero and the England international knows what huge boots they are to fill.

"Getting the number 10 shirt was a brilliant feeling - I was saying to my family and my agent how much I’d love to have it," Grealish continued.

"It’s big shoes to fill after Sergio but I feel I can wear that shirt and play well in it. It shows how much the club value me giving me that shirt."

