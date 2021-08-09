In the world of anime streaming services, Crunchyroll has become one of the biggest platforms that specialize in anime, and it seems that the company is celebrating a major milestone as it has hit five million subscribers. Though the platform has housed the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, and countless other major franchises, Crunchyroll is also working on original productions, with the likes of The God of High School, Noblesse, and Tower of God already being added to its library and Fena: Pirate Princess set to be its latest arrival later this month.
