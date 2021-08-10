How to Build Muscle: The 6 Day Split Program

If you have reservations about trying a “muscle building” workout because you don’t want to look bulky or think you’re not interested in building muscle, you should reconsider. Women have traditionally liked the softer sounding phrase “toning muscle” rather than building muscle, but the concept of toning muscles is a myth. It’s not possible to “tone” your body. Muscles can either grow or shrink, not get firmer or softer. In fact, the concept of “toning” was created as a marketing term to appeal to women. Let’s celebrate the fact that, as women, we to can grow our muscles and change the appearance of our physiques to leaner and more athletic. This whole concept of firmer and more toned arms, legs, and abs…it’s ALL MUSCLE. To get results, you must grow muscle!