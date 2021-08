Kyle Little, COO of New York-based lumber distributor Sherwood Lumber, says current lumber prices have welcomed more construction projects, especially in the multifamily and commercial segments. Lumber broke records in May this year when prices hit $1,670.50 per thousand board feet. The price now rests at $480.40 per thousand board feet, the lowest level since July 2020 and in the 13th consecutive week of price declines. Little says interest has grown during the past three weeks, turning into actual orders for the second half of the year.