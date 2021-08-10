Researchers develop real-time lyric generation technology to inspire song writing

Due to the sparsity and irregularity of the 3D data, approaches that directly process points have become popular. Among all point-based models, Transformer-based models have achieved state-of-the-art performance by fully preserving point interrelation. However, most of them spend high percentage of total time on sparse data accessing (e.g., Farthest Point Sampling (FPS) and neighbor points query), which becomes the computation burden. Therefore, we present a novel 3D Transformer, called Point-Voxel Transformer (PVT) that leverages self-attention computation in points to gather global context features, while performing multi-head self-attention (MSA) computation in voxels to capture local information and reduce the irregular data access. Additionally, to further reduce the cost of MSA computation, we design a cyclic shifted boxing scheme which brings greater efficiency by limiting the MSA computation to non-overlapping local boxes while also preserving cross-box connection. Our method fully exploits the potentials of Transformer architecture, paving the road to efficient and accurate recognition results. Evaluated on classification and segmentation benchmarks, our PVT not only achieves strong accuracy but outperforms previous state-of-the-art Transformer-based models with 9x measured speedup on average. For 3D object detection task, we replace the primitives in Frustrum PointNet with PVT layer and achieve the improvement of 8.6%.