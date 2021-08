REVIEW – Guitar news typically focuses on the artists themselves (and why shouldn’t it) or the core equipment (guitars, amps, strings, pedals). However, there is an unsung component that rarely gets mentioned… the guitar pick. It could be that it’s just taken for granted, relegated to band merchandising or that everyone assumes a pick is a pick is a pick. Acoustik Attak has introduced a trio of picks with raised structures on the tip that can provide multiple strikes on a string, potentially providing a big sonic difference. We’re trying their Arsensal sampler of all three styles to find out.