Public Health

Germany to End Free Coronavirus Tests in October

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens beginning in October, in part to encourage more people to get vaccinated, officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany now has enough vaccines for its whole population — more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including from infections with the delta variant.

Angela Merkel
#Berlin #Ap #Germans #European
Virus
Health
Berlin, DE
Europe
Public Health
Germany
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany to Offer Coronavirus Booster Shots to At-Risk Individuals Next Month

Germany will begin offering booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine to high-risk individuals beginning next month. Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Monday that the country will begin administering booster vaccines to older people and those with underlying health conditions starting in September. Cartoons on the Coronavirus.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Businessinsideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Hopes To Make First Cars In Germany In October

During his visit at Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk said that electric car production hopefully will start in October or soon afterwards. The European production of the Tesla Model Y is delayed, mainly due to the slower than anticipated plant construction. The...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Spain and Germany to test cross-border digital ID

The Governments of Spain and Germany recently signed an agreement to develop a joint cross-border pilot program for digital ID, Planet Storyline reports. Part of the European Commission’s plan of developing a European digital identity, the new pilot program will enable citizens to prove their identity and access public and private digital services in both countries.
EnvironmentRebel Yell

“Absolutely unprecedented” natural disasters | Vladimir Putin is worried

(Moscow) President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed concern about natural disasters of “absolutely unprecedented” proportions in Russia, faced with devastating forest fires in Siberia and floods in the south. Ola CICHOWLAS Agence France-Presse. Urged by regional officials via video conference, the Russian President urged the government to do everything possible...
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

How anti-vaxxers weaponized Ivermectin, a horse de-wormer drug, as a COVID-19 treatment

In November 2020, a pre-print study touting the safety and efficacy of an anti-parasitic drug called Ivermectin was published on the Research Square website, a platform where scientific studies are submitted before they are peer-reviewed and accepted by a journal. The study, led by Dr. Ahmed Elgazzar of Egypt's Benha University, claimed that in a randomized control trial of nearly 600 people, hospitalized COVID-19 patients who "received ivermectin early reported substantial recovery."
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.

