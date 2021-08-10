Cancel
Public Health

How Employers Can Avoid Covid-19 Litigation in the Return to the Workplace

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us have spent most of 2020 and 2021 perfecting our distancing techniques. Coping mechanisms became second nature—wearing masks, holding Zoom meetings, and slathering on hand sanitizer. In the wake of widespread vaccination, we are scaling back these Covid-19 coping mechanisms. However, in the excitement to leave the pandemic behind, employers cannot ignore employee fears, desires and rights—and conflicts that are arising.

#Covid 19#Lawsuits#Post Covid#Ada#Eeo
Law

Wake Up Call: A Dozen Law Firms Say 90% of Employees Vaccinated

In today’s column, Greenberg Traurig is Florida’s first Big Law firm to require vaccinations for personnel; the pandemic knocked the top earning Fortune 1000 legal department chief in 2019 down to No. 72 in 2020, new data show; Skadden is offering retention bonuses to associates in certain practice areas. Leading...
Public Health
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Public Health

Fired for This? You May Lose Unemployment Benefits

Employers are starting to fire workers who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If this happens to you, don’t count on collecting unemployment benefits. That is because in most states, you must prove that you lost a job through no fault of your own to be eligible to collect unemployment checks, MarketWatch reports.
Industry

Return-to-Work Considerations for Vaccines and Re-Openings

Many employers are looking for ways to safely return employees to the office. But some Americans remain unvaccinated, and the more transmissible Covid-19 delta variant is now the predominant strain in the U.S. As a result, employers planning to fully re-open post-Labor Day are grappling with a host of thorny issues as they try to restore business operations while keeping their employees and customers safe.
HRmagazine.co.uk

Acas urges employers to support COVID-19 vaccinations

A quarter (26%) of bosses are also not giving full company sick pay to staff who are off work sick due to vaccine side effects. Acas research found a lack of employer support may have a negative effect on the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccination and advised employers to help their staff get vaccinated.
Public Health

Wake Up Call: More Firms Require Vaccination to Enter Office

In today’s column, New York’s soon-to-be new governor is already facing conflict-of-interest questions linked to her husband’s general counsel job at a gambling giant; several Big Law firms that are usually rivals are working together on a new startup data standard. Leading off, with Delta-variant Covid-19 cases mounting fast, several...
Public Health
Los Angeles Times

These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates. More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain...
Public Health

COVID-19 testing and workplace leave

With COVID-19 cases climbing daily and kids returning to school, get ready for a long wait if you or your child need to be tested; there’s a noticeable lack of quick testing options. WINK News spoke to several testing locations that said it could take to three to five business...
Public Health

Employment rights offer UK immunity to mandatory workplace Covid jabs

CNN hit the headlines on Friday after firing three employees who went into work unvaccinated against Covid-19, in what it called a violation of company policy. The US media organisation requires all staff entering its offices or working on assignments with other team members to be fully immunised. The news...
Public Health

Employers mull health insurance surcharges for unvaccinated

Some employers may tack on health coverage surcharges for employees who don't plan to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an Aug. 5 blog post from Mercer, an asset management firm. The blog post likened the health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated employees to those for tobacco users. The idea...
Industry
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.

