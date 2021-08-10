Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Greenberg Traurig, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law to Host 2nd Annual Summit for Corporate Governance in Las Vegas

SFGate
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) William S. Boyd School of Law will co-host the second annual “Summit for Corporate Governance” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit brings together leaders from business, law, and academia to share perspectives on how to best tackle some of the most pressing governance issues facing corporate boards of directors.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Corporate Governance#Unlv#Llp#The University Of Nevada#Prweb#Sec#Esg#Carrots#Summit#Co Chair#Managing Partner#Boyd Gaming Corporation#Co Head#President Ceo#Full House Resorts Inc#Switch Inc#Verint#Cognyte Software Ltd#Board Member
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas high court blocks mask mandates in two of state's largest counties

Texas’ high court on Sunday blocked mask mandates imposed by two of the state’s most populous counties that defied an order from Gov. Greg Abbott banning the requirements. The orders in Dallas and Bexar counties were issued after a lower court ruled last week in favor of local officials and as Covid-19 cases surge in areas like Dallas.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy