Chinese Court to Rule as Early as Wednesday on Detained Canadian Spavor, Says Source

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Chinese court is expected to rule as early as Wednesday in the case of detained Canadian Michael Spavor, according to a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter. Spavor, a businessman, was charged with espionage in June last year along with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, at a...

www.usnews.com

