Economy

Japan’s Kirin not planning to exit Myanmar despite coup, losses

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings is not planning to exit Myanmar, despite being forced to scrap its beer partnership with a joint venture linked to Myanmar’s military after a coup earlier this year, an executive said on Tuesday. Senior executive officer Toru Yoshimura said discussions about the...

