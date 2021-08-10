Cancel
Carlsbad, CA

New Coffee Expresso Bar Now Open in Carlsbad

By Thomas J Eller
thevistapress.com
 5 days ago

TR Robertson — “Coffee, the favorite drink of the civilized world” Thomas Jefferson. There are a few other drinks that qualify with Thomas Jefferson’s quote, but millions of people cannot be wrong as they have their favorite cup of coffee in the morning and throughout the day. New coffee bar owners Ray Orate and John Herrmann can attest to their love of coffee as they have taken their years of roasting and brewing coffee to opening their own coffee bar in the heart of downtown Carlsbad. Interim Coffee is located in the back of the large parking lot on Garfield, directly behind Las Olas Mexican Restaurant.

www.thevistapress.com

