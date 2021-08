Cron went 2-for-3 with two homers, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Friday's 14-2 victory over Miami. Cron opened the game's scoring with his solo blast in the second inning. He was hit by a pitch, scored a run and launched a three-run shot all in the fourth inning, ending Sandy Alcantara's night. The veteran slugger is up to 16 homers and 50 RBI with an .827 OPS this season. The homers were Cron's first since July 20, though he does have six hits over his last three contests.