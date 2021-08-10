Joe Willock is an invaluable signing for Newcastle United - but Arsenal may have cashed in at just the right time

With every goal, Mike Ashley’s heart sank. Probably, anyway. Newcastle’s owner is famously keen on a bargain and Joe Willock’s end-of-season scoring spree was scarcely a way of reducing his price or camouflaging his capabilities. As Willock emulated Alan Shearer, the only previous man to score in seven successive Premier League games for Newcastle, Arsenal felt the winners. As he scored against five of the top seven, Ashley’s chances of getting a discount disappeared.