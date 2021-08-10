Mokwena: We want to be a team that is a nightmare to play against

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, three of the Premier League's big title contenders, get their campaigns up and running. Chelsea hosts Crystal Palace but will be without striker Romelu Lukaku, who only completed his move from Inter Milan on Thursday and isn't ready to play. United is at home to fierce rival Leeds and is set to hand a competitive debut to winger Jadon Sancho. Liverpool visits promoted Norwich in the late game and might play defender Virgil Van Dijk for his first competitive match in 10 months after a serious knee injury. Another promoted team, Watford, is at home to Aston Villa, for whom Danny Ings should make his debut. Leicester hosts Wolverhampton, Everton is at home to Southampton, and Brighton travels to Burnley.