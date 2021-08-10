Cancel
Mokwena: We want to be a team that is a nightmare to play against

By Dean Workman
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says he wants his side to be a nightmare to play against as he praised the work done by his players in pre-season, adding that they want to continue to improve after more investment into the team. The Brazilians dominated the DStv Premiership last season...

global.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

