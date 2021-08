WEST BEND (CBS 58)--It's like seeing a trifecta of rich West Bend history. This weekend, the public is invited to visit three historic locations for free!. The 1889 Courthouse, 1886 Jailhouse, and the St. Agnes Convent & School from the mid-1800s will all be featured. The Washington County Historical Society is hosting the event as a way of saying thank you for the community's support.