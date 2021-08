The ±800 kV UHV line from Hainan prefecture in Qinghai province to Zhumadian in Henan province is the first long-distance UHV line in the world built to transmit renewable energy only. It is estimated that the project will provide about 40 billion kWh of power to central China annually. As a designated solution provider, Trina Solar is the only supplier providing both PV modules and trackers for more than 600MW. Contracted by State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid), the first phase of the 2 GW project was connected to the grid last September.