Japan's Kirin not planning to exit Myanmar despite coup, losses

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings (2503.T) is not planning to exit Myanmar, despite being forced to scrap its beer partnership with a joint venture linked to Myanmar's military after a coup earlier this year, an executive said on Tuesday.

Senior executive officer Toru Yoshimura said discussions about the local business were still ongoing. The company earlier booked an impairment loss of 21.4 billion yen ($193.79 million)for its second quarter in connection with the Myanmar business.

($1 = 110.4300 yen)

