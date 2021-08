It has been a hectic transfer market for Lazio as they have been linked to numerous attackers to bolster their squad. These rumours have stemmed from the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, as the Biancocelesti have shifted from a 3-5-2 (that was used religiously under previous manager Simone Inzaghi) to a 4-3-3 which requires wingers (that Lazio do not have many of).