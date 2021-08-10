Art Retailers Tap New Tech To Navigate Cross-Border Payment Challenges
Global eCommerce sales now represent a $4.2 trillion market as consumers shifted their purchasing behaviors to accommodate the pandemic. This growth is only expected to continue, too, with these sales predicted to total $5.4 trillion by 2022. Retailers of all types are coping with this shift by reducing the hidden fees that can cost consumers upward of 10 percent more than the listed sticker price on items, making opaque processes more transparent and reducing the amount of time cross-border transactions can take — a process that currently hovers at about 33 days.www.pymnts.com
