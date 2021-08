It was an eye-opening moment: The first time I watched my son deftly navigate a smartphone, I realized that times have changed. Kids -- even toddlers -- love being online. Our culture has cultivated an environment that entices kids to spend more and more time on the internet -- especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, for entertainment such as video games and streaming services. But also for other parts of life, like allowances, saving and spending money. As such, kids are angling for virtual access to their cash at younger ages than ever before. And the $535 million fintech-for-kids industry is happily serving up youth-focused bank accounts, investment accounts and prepaid debit cards.