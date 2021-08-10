When It Comes To Digital Body Language, Fraudulent Bluffs Fall Short

Data, they say, is the new oil. More specifically, data is the new oil that powers the engine behind eCommerce car sales. The recent spate of earnings across any number of companies – QSRs, for example, or platforms such as Uber and Lyft – point to the fact that knowing more about the customer can do wonders for an enterprise’s top line. That “more” entails engaging the customer at the right time, with the right offers, at the right price point and across the channels they favor.