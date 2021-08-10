Cancel
When It Comes To Digital Body Language, Fraudulent Bluffs Fall Short

Poker has its “tells” — those tics and behavioral body language nuances that tip others at the table to the strength of a carefully observed player’s hand. As for eCommerce? Well, online consumers also have their own forms of “digital body language,” Neuro-ID CEO Jack Alton told Karen Webster. Converting the taps, swipes and types as individuals navigate sites can be converted into data that helps merchants stop fraud, yes — but also can help them increase conversion rates, too. Leveraging behavioral analytics, he said, helps ID legitimate buyers at scale.

