Adams Central has a new communication plan for upcoming school year
With the theme “We grow great together,” the Adams Central School District will implement a plan to improve communications with stakeholders in the 2021-22 academic year. The philosophy of the district’s communication plan states: “Adams Central Public Schools will strive to ensure all audiences are communicated with in the matter they most prefer, whenever that is possible. Additionally, communication will be intentional, with strategic purpose and empathy.”www.hastingstribune.com
