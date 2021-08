Though it was released well over a decade ago, Mario’s 2007 R&B pop hit ‘Let Me Love You’ has proven itself timeless. Maybe it’s the Rhodes piano, trembling as it lays out the chords. Maybe it’s the melancholy sample, echoing like a wordless cry of the heart. Or maybe it’s Mario’s lyrics, the kind that would be familiar to any lovers throughout human history, like ‘your true beauty’s description looks so good that it hurts.’ Whatever it is, there’s a reason it went #1. Since the ‘00s, Mario has regularly appeared in film & TV, and comes to Sunnyvale in anticipation of his sixth album.