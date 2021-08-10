Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Hybrid Lifestyle Sneaker Styles

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbia Wild One Heritage sneaker is a lifestyle-focused shoe style for urbanites with a penchant for exploring natural environments to keep them feeling agile on any kind of terrain they encounter. The sneaker maintains a discreet design that will match up perfectly with a range of outfits, while also featuring an Omni-Shield coating to help enhance water and weather resistance. The Omni-Grip outsole provides enhanced traction on the trail without marking up interior floors when worn inside.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Design#Weather#Shoes#The Omni Grip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Monochromatic Acid Wash Sneakers

Nike introduces a new tonal iteration of the Dunk High 1985 sneaker model in a monochromatic Acid Wash colorway this time around. The tie dye looks are the most notable visual of the sneaker and this time around, it is done in a black and white aesthetic. The shoe boasts...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Laceless Functional Speckled Sneakers

Nike introduces a new Mercury Gray colorway of the Glide Flyease sneaker model. The silhouette boasts a laceless design and is entirely hands-free. The minimally designed footwear delivers gray palettes throughout with space gray and black at the upper applied with mesh materials in order to deliver breathability. It is...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Low-Cut Vibrant Cushioned Sneakers

Off-White and Nike join forces once again to unveil a look at THE 50 Sneaker model in two new colorways -- the 04 and the 06. The uppers is made from smooth leather materials at the base layer and fuses a mix of white finishes on the toe box, the quarters, and the collar.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Nighttime Running Glowing Sneakers

Reebok offers a new colorway of the Premier Road Modern sneaker model in Dark Hyper for those who enjoy running at nighttime. To ensure that others are aware of runners on the road during dark, these shoes are fluorescent due to its hi-vis palettes and texture of the pieces. The...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

All-Over Tan Luxe Sneakers

Luxury fashion house Burberry introduces a full tonal iteration of the Arthur sneaker model with the new British tan palette by the name 'Honey.' The latest option is not the most vibrant but for its neutrality, it makes up for in the intricate detailing and premium materials at the construction.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Illuminating Tonal Running Sneakers

Running shoe expert ASICS introduces a new set of tonal designs of the notable GEL-Preleus sneaker model. The shoe arrives in either a palette that blends together Illuminate Yellow and Sheet Rock or Pure Silver. The bright options are inspired by the free flowing clouds in the sky and how they effortlessly glide through.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Coffee-Themed Tonal Sneakers

Nike introduces a new iteration of the Space Hippie 04 sneaker model complete in a coffee colorway in time for the colder seasons to come. The design uses the familiar Space Waste Yarn material across the uppers and the shade that details this area arrives in a cool tonal mocha.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sunset-Inspired Streetwear Sneakers

Released 23 years after the original model, the Nike Air Max Plus 'Reverse Sunset' inverts the classic Air Max Plus 'Sunset' colorway, offering sneakerheads an updated version of these cult-favorite kicks. The original Air Max Plus 'Sunset' consisted of curved black overlays and red and orange ombre atop mesh uppers....
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Camo Patterned Low-Cut Sneakers

Vans introduces a new tonal iteration of the signature Acer Mesh Ni sneaker model with a neutral option of Desert Camo. The shoe is detailed with the pattern across the entire upper and the low-cut silhouette with contrast at the laces and the tongue section. The upper section of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Is the Sneaker Industry in Bed With Satan?

Last week, Rick Owens released the TRBODRK, a wacked-out take on the Converse Chuck Taylor high-top plunked on a blocky sole. Promotional images for the shoes showed two figures with their faces painted white—the duo Fecal Matter, wondrously freaky ambassadors of Owens’s dark fashion world—posing in tight leather jumpsuits, with one crouched behind the other. You might notice that together they formed a human pentagram—a figure associated with Wiccan and Satanist religions, and one that Owens often utilizes for the DRKSHDW diffusion brand that released the shoe.
Lifestyletimebusinessnews.com

Which are the best sneakers in the market?

The sneakers are one of the most popular and loved category of shoes in the market. Consumers like the efficient properties and the incredible comfort that is provided by sneakers. There are various prominent brands and reliable manufacturers who are known for their excellent catalog of sneaker products in the market. If you want an efficient pair of sneakers such as Yeezy slide then it is imperative that you purchase it from trusted brands who produce and sell superior range of sneakers.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Sporty Retro Sneakers

ASICS introduces two new tonal iterations of the GEL-LYTE III sneaker models for the warmer seasons of the year. The retro sneaker blends soft, yet vivid tones for a casual look. The first of the two sees a blend of red and berry blue along with neutral tones of white and gray.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Teal Tonal Low-Cut Sneakers

The iconic Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model recently launched the Dark Teal colorway and following in its steps is the brand new Light Teal palette. The low-cut silhouette gets a playful set of tones with a lighter base, with smooth white leather making up the upper's base foundation. It...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Mesh Nubuck Sneakers

AFEW launches its own shoe design, naming it the Yamasura sneaker model. It boasts a sustainable design that embodies a Soil colorway palette. The production of the shoe has gone through years of research and development to ensure that it falls perfectly in alignment with the brand language and values.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Minimalistic Low-Cut Sneakers

Nike introduces a new and very minimal iteration of the Dunk Low sneaker model that is marked with some notable detailing at the interior and logo accents. The colorway is one of many that are designed with inspiration from colleges and random GRs. The dual tonal design delivers predominantly white...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Earthy Tonal Mid-Rise Sneakers

JJJJound and Vans recently joined forces to work on a set of the Sk8-Mid sneaker model with a spotlight on earthy tones. The duo deliver three colorways of the Style 37 silhouette, also known as the Sk8-Mid since it launched in the 90s. The first colorway is a green option,...
Tennisthethreetomatoes.com

Sneaker Love

Our style and shopping finds are about sneakers. They have steadily been making their way into the fashion world, and with so many choices they continue to grow as everyday and every special occasion wear. Here are a few sneakers that caught our eye. They’re cute, stylish, and comfortable. What’s not to love?
ApparelMic

The 12 best leather sneakers for men

If you’re ready to add a new pair of sneakers to your closet, leather is a great option, since it's both functional and stylish. The best leather sneakers for men have an upper made from real leather, rubber or EVA soles, and go well with what's already in your wardrobe.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Entirely Denim Chunky Sneakers

Sportswear label Reebok introduces a special iteration of the Instapump Fury sneaker model exclusive for the Japanese market. The shoe gets a Canadian tuxedo makeup as the entire upper is detailed with denim materials throughout. The full denim look is inspired by selvedge denim. It is made in a Night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy