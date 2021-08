People from across the globe are doing everything they can to motivate and thank the front-line warriors, soldiers for what they have done for the people during this pandemic and what they are continuing to do. Rishabh Tandon’s song “Hindustan” serves as a motivation to fight the virus. Through the video, he has expressed his gratitude towards the Corona fighters and soldiers who are battling with death to save lives. He has also appreciated and applauded the efforts of Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Nita Ambani, Ratan Tata, Sonu Sood, and many more who stepped in to contribute.