Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

NewsTimes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it,” the “Dead to Me” actor posted.

