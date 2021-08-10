Cancel
Financial Reports

Sykes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.2 million. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share. The outsourcing company posted revenue of $448.9 million in the period. Sykes...

Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
