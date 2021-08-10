Driver charged with DWI after head-on crash in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Mansfield Township woman was charged in connection with a head-on crash that occurred in June, police said Monday. The crash happened on June 1, at 8:54 p.m. on Rockport Road. The driver of one of the vehicle’s, who was only identified as a 22-year-old Mansfield Township woman, was unconscious and unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and rescue, police said.