Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Ahwatukee man’s company makes aircraft hangars shine

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski, AFN Staff Writer
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik Nagli was searching for a business to acquire when he came across Airpark-based Brilliant Epoxy Floors in 2018. It was a perfect fit. “I spent the better part of 10 years looking for a business that was vertically integrated, meaning you are the solution from the beginning to end,” said the Ahwatukee resident, whose resume is rich with experience in building materials and running large construction businesses.

www.ahwatukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Industry
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Hangar#Ahwatukee Man#Brilliant Epoxy Floors#Brilliant Epoxy Floor#Fbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Interior Designyellowbrickhome.com

The (Mostly) Complete Exterior Makeover

Our front porch facelift is (mostly) complete! We’re talking through all of the changes that took the front of our home from crooked and worn out to straight and striking. As long as we’ve been in this home, we’ve wanted to rework the front porch. We’d made the most of it throughout the years, but the perforated aluminum ceiling, crooked angles and permanently filthy trim simply weren’t doing it for us anymore. In a year where we’ve committed to focusing on making the most of our current spaces, it was finally time to create the porch of our dreams!
Home & Gardensnntv.com

WHAT ARE SYNTHETIC ROOF TILES?

Originally Posted On: https://mysignatureroofing.com/what-are-synthetic-roof-tiles/. The roof of your house is one of the most important parts of the structure, so you want to pick the best possible material for it. A roof is an investment that should keep your house safe and protected while adding aesthetic value to your property.
Real EstateTelegraph

$10m homes with hangars and planes: the lavish lifestyle of America's 'fly-in' residents

Growing up, publisher Ben Sclair thought having a plane in his garage was normal. At his childhood home in Washington State, his family owned four, one of which he built with his father at the age of thirteen. It was at a sleepover at the age of six when he realised he couldn’t find his friend’s collection of planes that he twigged his lifestyle — like the rest of the community he lived in, known as an ‘airpark’ — was out of the ordinary. “I wandered around the house and looked out in the garage and backyard and I asked ‘where's your airplanes? Where's your runway?’” he says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy