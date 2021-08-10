Ahwatukee man’s company makes aircraft hangars shine
Erik Nagli was searching for a business to acquire when he came across Airpark-based Brilliant Epoxy Floors in 2018. It was a perfect fit. “I spent the better part of 10 years looking for a business that was vertically integrated, meaning you are the solution from the beginning to end,” said the Ahwatukee resident, whose resume is rich with experience in building materials and running large construction businesses.www.ahwatukee.com
Comments / 0