Ahwatukee man’s company makes aircraft hangars shine

Growing up, publisher Ben Sclair thought having a plane in his garage was normal. At his childhood home in Washington State, his family owned four, one of which he built with his father at the age of thirteen. It was at a sleepover at the age of six when he realised he couldn’t find his friend’s collection of planes that he twigged his lifestyle — like the rest of the community he lived in, known as an ‘airpark’ — was out of the ordinary. “I wandered around the house and looked out in the garage and backyard and I asked ‘where's your airplanes? Where's your runway?’” he says.