Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cloud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ottawa and western Cloud Counties through 345 AM CDT At 312 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Asherville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concordia, Glasco and Delphos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
