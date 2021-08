Rep. Priscilla Giddings has been in the news for doxing the personal information of an intern and alleged sexual assault victim. The assault allegation in question is serious enough that the accused resigned before he could be removed from his House of Representatives seat, and a criminal investigation has been launched. The House Ethics Committee found Giddings’ decision to share the victim’s information (and photo) to social media and a legislative newsletter egregious enough to proceed with a hearing. Even so, Giddings was defiant, blaming the ethics committee investigation on woke cancel culture and refusing to admit any error in her own professional judgment.