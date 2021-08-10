Opinion: With fatal traffic crashes on the rise, it’s time to re-emphasize safety

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the traffic safety community considered the possibility of a dramatic reduction in the number of fatal crashes on American roads. Whether people traveled less out of an abundance of caution or due to stay-at-home orders, it was generally believed that with fewer people commuting to work, study and play, a significant drop in the number of traffic deaths might be one of the few bright spots of 2020.

TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Road Safety Coalition continues efforts to end traffic fatalities

A decline in oilfield activity throughout the Permian Basin did not translate to a decline in traffic fatalities last summer, indicating the Permian Road Safety Coalition still has work ahead of it in arresting those fatalities. Scott Scheffler, the coalition’s executive director, told the Reporter-Telegram by email that last summer...
Crawford County, OHwbco.com

Plan ahead this Labor Day Holiday: Drive sober or get pulled over

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in Crawford County are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from August 18 through September 6, 2021. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.
Lee County, FLnorthfortmyersneighbor.com

Little feet hit the street: Drivers, put safety first

More than 89,000 students were back in the classroom this week as Lee County schools opened its doors to a new school year. The district’s 11th-hour mask mandate generated most of the back-to-school safety discussion as kids donned their “work clothes” and shouldered spanking-new backpacks. But in addition to parents...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

MPD announces traffic safety checkpoints

MURRAY — The Murray Police Department announced on Thursday that it will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints over the next few weeks. “These checkpoints will be at designated areas on highways where statistics have shown an elevated number of vehicle crashes,” MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said in a news release. “During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.”
TrafficPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.
Niagara County, NYwnypapers.com

Traffic safety a concern for law enforcement

Submitted by The Niagara County Traffic Safety Board. The Niagara County Traffic Safety Board is charged with promoting and overseeing traffic safety throughout Niagara County. This coalition includes members of law enforcement, local and county public works departments, and Niagara County legislators. The goal is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors as they travel throughout Niagara County.
Illinois Statewlds.com

Four Individuals From Beardstown Involved In Fatal Traffic Crash on US 67 Near Macomb

Four people from Beardstown were injured in a two-car collision east of Macomb yesterday morning. According to preliminary reports from Illinois State Police District 14, a 2017 black Ford Mustang driven by an 86 year old man from Eldon, Missouri was traveling eastbound on County Road 1150N approaching the U.S. Route 67 intersection, east of Macomb in Scotland Township at 7:30AM Saturday. At approximately the same time, a 2016 black Chevy Equinox driven by 61 year old Pamela Peterson was southbound on US 67 approaching the intersection of County Road 1150N.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Female pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A female pedestrian became Oahu’s 31st traffic fatality of the year following a crash Saturday night. Honolulu police said the unidentified woman was struck around 7:35 p.m. on Waimano Home Road in Pearl City, just south of Hoolana Street. The driver involved was a 57-year-old man who...
Kronenwetter, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Crash victim’s family calls for new vehicle safety law

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Kronenwetter police say a wrong-way driver is to blame for 18-year-old Kaytlyn Thomas’ death. Both drivers were killed in a head-on wreck on I-39 in Kronenwetter on July 12. Family members are now calling for a new vehicle safety law. Her dad Ron is now spearheading...
Alaska StateKUCB

Fatal Crash Renews Concerns About Safety Of Alaska Aviation

This article was produced for ProPublica's Local Reporting Network in partnership with KUCB and CoastAlaska. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. A fatal crash involving a sightseeing flight near Ketchikan, Alaska, last week renewed concerns about aviation safety in a...
Limestone County, ALWAFF

Traffic Fatality: 1 Iinjured in Limestone County car crash

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southern Limestone County on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners at The News Courier, a Limestone County Coroner confirmed the fatality. The crash occurred near Arrowhead Landing Road when the victim lost control in a curve and struck a tree.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Report Of Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police two-vehicle fatal traffic crash report from Aug. 12, 2021. WHERE: Illinois Route 3, ¾ mile south of Illinois Route 127, Alexander County WHEN: Aug. 12, 2021 at approximately 10:08 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2016 Ford MustangUnit 2 – White/Silver 2005 Honda motorcycle DRIVER : Unit 1 – Mathew C. Foulks, 29-year-old male from Clarksville, TN – Transported via ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries. Continue Reading
Santa Clara County, CAsjpd.org

SJPD Investigating Traffic Fatality #36

On August 7th, 2021, at approximately 3:00 PM, Officers responded to the area of Curie Drive and Didion Way to investigate a traffic fatality involving a solo bicyclist. The preliminary investigation revealed the following:. An female juvenile was riding a bicycle downhill on Valroy Drive when she lost control and...

