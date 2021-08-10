Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

Opinion: In response to Mr. Hughes

Post Register
 5 days ago

Just what do you think goes on in a women’s bathroom, Mr. Hughes?. Here are the rules: mind your own business. Observe the no pillow fights sign on the wall. It’s a public restroom, and your kids will be fine. It’s you who are afraid. As for your focus on...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

HealthMissoulian

Opinion: The tyranny of the uninformed

Recently, Missoulian reporter Sam Wilson wrote that Montana House Bill 702, passed in the last legislative session, became the law that, “made Montana the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated" ("Montana officials: Nursing homes can't require vaccine," Aug. 4). In July,...
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

We have a moral responsibility to undo racism

As members of organizations working for racial justice on Bainbridge Island we take issue with the op-ed piece that columnist Christine Flowers wrote in the July 23 Review called, “We’re simply reversing the skin color of the victims.” The op ed claimed that teaching about racism (which has been embedded in U.S. laws, policies and institutions) shames and blames young white children and is tantamount to child abuse. Nonsense.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Opinion: Tired of lectures on liberty

I think I’ve had enough lectures on liberty from an authoritarian who gleefully attended an insurrection against the United States as a fan of the worst, most corrupt president in our history. We can understand why such a person would suck up to a garbage human being like Trump, but his opinion columns certainly don’t have freedom and equality for the average citizen in mind.
Rexburg, IDPost Register

Opinion: Nate and Giddings blame left instead of admitting actions

Rep. Priscilla Giddings has been in the news for doxing the personal information of an intern and alleged sexual assault victim. The assault allegation in question is serious enough that the accused resigned before he could be removed from his House of Representatives seat, and a criminal investigation has been launched. The House Ethics Committee found Giddings’ decision to share the victim’s information (and photo) to social media and a legislative newsletter egregious enough to proceed with a hearing. Even so, Giddings was defiant, blaming the ethics committee investigation on woke cancel culture and refusing to admit any error in her own professional judgment.
Idaho StatePost Register

Opinion: Idaho needs a jungle primary

Thank you, Jim Jones, for your ideas on Aug. 8 in the Post Register’s commentary page regarding the status of the Idaho Republican Party. My father was a Republican, and I think he is spinning in his grave over the behavior of the Republican Party in Idaho and our nation. My father fought in Italy during World War II. He and my mother, who grew up in Nazi Germany, both suffered from PTSD from war experiences.
Martinsburg, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

What is the value of a human life?

What is the value of a human life? If you ask a variety of people that question, you would more than likely get a variety of answers. In fact, you might even get numerous definitions of what it means to be human. But, if you ask a true pro-lifer, the response would be, "priceless." No amount of money could ever replace the "worth" of an individual. While this is the absolute truth, the reality in this day and age is much different.
Bonneville County, IDPost Register

Opinion: You’re all welcome at our picnic table

A couple weeks ago Mark Fuller, chair of the Bonneville County Republicans, encouraged people to “try something new” and attend their annual gala. I agree that Idahoans should start paying attention to what is happening in the Republican Party. They may be unsettled to learn that a far-right faction is taking over. I challenge you to pay attention to what is happening and compare the current Republican ideology with that of the Democrats. You might discover that we align more closely to your values, your self-interest, the well-being of your community and the future of your children.
ReligionEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Data shows faiths of all kinds flourish

The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020. It shows that America is still majority Christian, and that, despite shrill voices of the most aggrieved, Americans broadly enjoy healthy religious liberty. Overall, America is still overwhelmingly Christian. Only 5.75%...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

Letter: Liberty or not in America?

Personally I do not believe there is liberty and justice for all in the American judicial system. However, one day I believe it will happen. When the Pledge of Allegiance was written, we as a nation cannot say there was liberty and justice for all. I hope that changes will happen in this nation where every man, woman and children can honestly recite the pledge with conviction and truth. There are too many inequalities and inequities in the life of this nation; not to forget its history.
ReligionHerald-Journal

Church only heeded when it's convenient

On Aug. 12, the Salt Lake County Council voted to remove all mask mandates from their schools. This decision was met with thunderous applause, a singing of the national anthem, and tears from the concerned. We can see the same thing with the LDS church’s recent announcement to all members...
Bonneville County, IDPost Register

Opinion: GOP is trying to make voting harder

Aug. 6 is the 56th anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act created by the U.S. Congress to enforce the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution, and it falls during a season that many Republican state legislatures again are creating Jim Crow states by voter laws that intentionally eliminate us folks who aren’t, you know, GOP material.
Congress & CourtsPost Register

Opinion: Giddings ethics committee censure didn’t go far enough

The hearing itself was heartbreaking to watch as a legislator charged with an ethics violation weaved and dodged questions from what could have been an enlightening fact-driven proceeding. Instead, she distorted and flat-out lied about what she had done. In the end, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, got off easy...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionwschronicle.com

Bishop T.D. Jakes headlines panel about the church, COVID-19 vaccines, and access

Bishop T.D. Jakes believes there’s power in faith, but it is time for action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, once and for all. “Trouble doesn’t last always but trauma holds on for a while … the church is needed now more than ever before,” said Jakes, who leads The Potter’s House church in Dallas and the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “Ministry helps with (COVID stress and trauma).”
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.

