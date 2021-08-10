Upcoming Ports Career Fair Seeks to Increase Number of Longshoremen
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A number of organizations and educational institutions have partnered to host a career fair for job seekers interested in becoming longshoremen—offloading and onboarding cargo delivered by ship via the Delaware River to the ports of Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and Southeastern Pennsylvania. The hiring event intends to fill an acute need for skilled labor in the maritime industry.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0