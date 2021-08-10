Ravencoin Stays Bullish, Will it Reach $0.37?

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $30,885 of this so far. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $18,000. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low was an early warning the macro move down from the high was likely over. The decent trade back above $30,810 (-5 per/hour) has brought in $15,990 of the short covering warned about above so far. The decent trade above $30,600 (-25 per/hour) has brought in $15,840 of the strength warned about above. The decent trade above $32,035 (-15 per/hour) projects this upward $3,500 (++). We have attained $14,485. The decent trade above $41,590-605 projects this upward $4,200 minimum, $12,300 (+) maximum. We have attained $5,095. If we break back below decently, look for decent pressure to come in. This will come in at $41,630 today. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.