Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ravencoin Stays Bullish, Will it Reach $0.37?

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavencoin is currently on a bullish trend. Notably, it is up above 21% in the past 24 hours. Ravencoin RVN is currently on a bullish trend. Notably, it is up above 21% in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, the digital asset price is $0.118028. It has...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvn#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Stellar price analysis: Bullish momentum pushes XLM past $0.37 barrier

Green candlesticks are dominating the charts in today’s analysis. Stellar price analysis shows a resistance of $0.38. Considerable amount of support is detected at $0.317. As per the latest Stellar price analysis, the bullish uptrend is ruling the market, with a greater number of green candlesticks seen on the chart. Although the past few hours displayed red candlesticks, the latest chart is showing bullish price movement at $0.38. More buyers, as compared to sellers, are turning to the market with the intention of improving the price value even further.
Stocksinvesting.com

‘Buying The Dip’ Has Been A Strong Market Theme All Year Long

On Thursday of last week. I did an interview with Charles Payne on Fox Business, along with Katie Stockton, CMT, discussing several themes within the market. My focus was on while breadth has been improving for large caps, we still have poor performance in the Russell 2000 and how I’m watching to see if R2K breaks out of its multi-month consolidation and shows improvement in relative performance as a potential catalysts for equities to continue higher in the back-half of the year.
StocksFXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE awaits 20% correction following top signal

Dogecoin price is prepared for a sell-off after a bearish chart pattern was revealed. However, DOGE may find abundant support should the correction take place. A technical indicator adds credence to the fact that Dogecoin may have recorded a local top. Dogecoin price could be primed for a 19% collapse...
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Climbs 18.69% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.22988 by 19:00 (17:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 18.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $57.27910B, or 2.89% of the total cryptocurrency...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cardano Looks To Be Forming Into A Bullish Pattern

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading higher Friday, along with the rest of the bullish crypto market. The coin has been trading in what technical traders call a cup pattern and may possibly become a handle. Cardano was up 15.37% at $2.04 last check Friday. Cardano Daily Chart Analysis. While Cardano...
StocksForexTV.com

FTSE Price Prediction: UK100 On A Roll And Bullish

The FTSE Price Is On A Bullish Trend Strong Growth Figures Give A Boost to the blue-chip index Coronavirus concerns still present as cases start rising The FTSE price is currently on a roll having increased considerably over the last four days. In fact, the index is up by around 1.5% from the beginning of … Continued.
Currenciesactionforex.com

XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

The Ichimoku indicator gives a possible bullish signal. The RSI is above line 50, indicating that an uptrend may prevail. The U.S. dollar gained after reports on producer prices, jobless claims. Gold is under pressure for its second straight weekly loss. Meanwhile, the dollar advances and concerns simmer that the...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Look Bullish

Bitcoin is a market that is starting to run away with the bullish momentum, but at this point it is only a matter of waiting for an opportunity to get long. I think this is a market that will continue to go higher given enough time, but we need some type of reasonable opportunity. The market had gotten ahead of itself, so it certainly makes sense that we may see the dips that so many of you will be waiting for.
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Soars 30.13% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.08780 by 21:58 (19:58 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 30.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 26, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $48.54556B, or 2.50% of the total cryptocurrency...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Bitcoin Looks Bullish As Funding Rates Turn Positive

Data shows funding rates for Bitcoin have turned positive, a signal that might indicate market sentiment is bullish among traders. Bitcoin Funding Rates Turn Positive, While Derivative And Spot Reserves Move Down. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rates seem to be slightly positive for the BTC...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

RAVENCOIN Price Analysis: RVN Token Break Above Round Bottom Pattern

RVN token price continues to make long bullish candles in the daily chart. The token prices exceed the critical EMAs with a significant gap casting a solid bullish trend in the daily chart. The pair RVN/BTC trades at 0.000003661 BTC with an intraday rise of +27.04%. The RVN Token price...
Marketskitco.com

Bitcoin is bullish 8/11/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $30,885 of this so far. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $18,000. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low was an early warning the macro move down from the high was likely over. The decent trade back above $30,810 (-5 per/hour) has brought in $15,990 of the short covering warned about above so far. The decent trade above $30,600 (-25 per/hour) has brought in $15,840 of the strength warned about above. The decent trade above $32,035 (-15 per/hour) projects this upward $3,500 (++). We have attained $14,485. The decent trade above $41,590-605 projects this upward $4,200 minimum, $12,300 (+) maximum. We have attained $5,095. If we break back below decently, look for decent pressure to come in. This will come in at $41,630 today. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Ravencoin Price Up 32% to $0.1 – Where to Buy RVN

Most of the crypto market is currently green, as bitcoin has reached $43K, while ETH is inching closer to $3,000. Altcoins are mimicking BTC’s trend, and they are on a massive upswing. Ravencoin is among the best performing altcoins in the market after amassing huge gains. Ravencoin is trading at...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bullish Stocks to Buy Now

The technical behavior of the major market stock indices continues to toe the bullish line. Every dip, however small, is getting snatched up and shows that buyers remain alive and well. Tuesday’s sharp intraday rally off of the 20-day moving average in the S&P 500 is the latest example, and it has prices headed toward another record. After scouring my lengthy watchlist of stocks to buy, I found three in particular that demand our attention.
Marketsactionforex.com

BTCUSD Cautiously Bullish

The daily time frame shows that the RSI indicator is bullish, however, the indicator is now overbought, increasing the chances of a technical pullback are increasing. The daily time frame shows that the BTCUSD pair has now broken above a large falling price channel and could be heading into a much higher trading range.
Marketsactionforex.com

EURUSD Bullish Hold

The Relative Strength Index has turned bullish on the daily time frame for the first-time since early June this year and continues to hold above 50. The EURUSD pair still has bullish MACD price divergence extending up to 1.1975. This increases the chances of further medium-term upside for the EURUSD pair.
Marketsactionforex.com

XRPUSD Still Bullish

The XRPUSD pair continues to enjoy strong dip-buying demand and is testing back towards its trend defining key 200-day moving average. The MACD indicator on the daily time frame still shows that XRPUSD has significant upside potential, and a bullish breakout from a falling wedge pattern is underway. What the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Attention ETH Holders: Bullish Indicators Flashing Amber

Attention ETH Holders: Bullish Indicators Flashing Amber. The cryptocurrency market experienced a jolt in prices this week, bringing the global market capitalization to $1.55 trillion. Bitcoin carried other altcoins, along with Ethereum and XRP as they each recorded gains of over 20% each. Although Ethereum may have slumped into a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy