The market is going in the support of buyers. Bitcoin cash price analysis shows price levels rising up to $718. Strong support is present at $590.93 to be precise. Bitcoin cash price analysis favors buying momentum and shows us a price value of $708.51. The past few hours have been favorable for the bulls for the most part, despite the bulls trying to bounce back. The resistance level has been $708.18, and there is a high possibility of the bulls reigning during the upcoming weeks in the cryptocurrency market.