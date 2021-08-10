Cancel
Flash crash rattles gold markets as Bitcoin holds strong

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices have tanked during the Monday morning Asian trading session, compounding losses accumulated over the past week. On Monday, the price of gold quickly fell to its lowest level since March as a flash crash drove prices below $1,700 per ounce.

