The Boyz' 'Thrill Ride' Tops Music Chart right after release
"Thrill Ride" comeback of The Boyz tops various music charts right after its release. The Boyz conquered the top spots on different music charts alongside their comeback. After a long wait of eleven months, The Boyz finally dropped their sixth Korean EP named "Thrill-ing." The boy group was last seen on the show "Kingdom" then released the single "Drink It." It has been a long time since the K-Pop boy group made a summer release that came with a fresh and fun concept for a comeback.www.kpopstarz.com
Comments / 0