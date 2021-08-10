The Boyz' 'Thrill Ride' Tops Music Chart right after release

It’s been five years since Isaiah Rashad released his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade, and fans have seemingly been anxiously awaiting more. The Tennessee rapper’s The House Is Burning tops the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week leading up to the album’s release. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Olivia Rodrigo have also led. In its first week...