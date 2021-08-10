Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Boyz' 'Thrill Ride' Tops Music Chart right after release

By Annie Barmaine
kpopstarz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Thrill Ride" comeback of The Boyz tops various music charts right after its release. The Boyz conquered the top spots on different music charts alongside their comeback. After a long wait of eleven months, The Boyz finally dropped their sixth Korean EP named "Thrill-ing." The boy group was last seen on the show "Kingdom" then released the single "Drink It." It has been a long time since the K-Pop boy group made a summer release that came with a fresh and fun concept for a comeback.

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Boyz#Korean#The Music Charts#Cracker Entertainment#Bugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicallkpop.com

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 25 to July 31

4. aespa - "Next Level" - 26,218,086 Points. 5. BTS - "Permission to Dance" - 25,200,705 Points. 9. Brave Girls - "Chi Mat Ba Ram" - 17,689,805 Points. 10. Jo Jung Suk - "I Like You" - 18,848,233 Points. < Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >. 1. D.O. -...
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

Solo Artist Gaho to Release New Single, Hold an Online Concert with Amazer

Korean singer-songwriter Gaho will be releasing a new single, "RIDE," and will host another Amazer Online Concert. On August 12, Gaho will be releasing his latest single "RIDE" and on August 29, 6 PM KST, he will be hosting his first global solo concert "RIDE OUT" through K-pop platform Amazer. Ticket sales opened through the Amazer App - available on Google Play and Apple App stores - Tuesday, August 10.
Worldkpopstarz.com

ITZY Full Album 'Crazy In Love' Release Date Revealed

Amid their rising worldwide popularity, Korean girl group ITZY will release their first full album on September 24, 2021. MIDZYs, or fans of the JYP Entertainment group ITZY, were elated at the announcement of their first full-length album, titled "Crazy In Love." In response, fans expressed their excitement to social media, with "ITZY" trending on Twitter following the comeback news.
Worldkpopstarz.com

Power Couple HyunA and Dawn to Star in Own Reality Show

K-Pop's power couple, HyunA and Dawn, is set to star in their very own reality show!. Keep on reading to know more. Power Couple HyunA and Dawn to Star in Own Reality Show. One of South Korea's power couples in the entertainment industry, HyunA, and Dawn, will be making fans' hearts burst by starring in their very own reality show by Studio Lulu Lala.
Musicseoulbeats.com

The Boyz Are Boys No More in “Thrill Ride”

With a name indicative of a distinctive age group, a name like The Boyz’s can be restrictive. Yet, The Boyz have proved again and again that they will make it work. Undefeated on Road to Kingdom, runner-up on Kingdom, and with a successful comeback with “The Stealer”, it seems like they have finally found their footing in darker and mature concepts.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Isaiah Rashad Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘The House Is Burning’

It’s been five years since Isaiah Rashad released his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade, and fans have seemingly been anxiously awaiting more. The Tennessee rapper’s The House Is Burning tops the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week leading up to the album’s release.  Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Olivia Rodrigo have also led. In its first week...
MusicNME

THE BOYZ – ‘Thrill-ing’ review: an inspired rollercoaster ride full of unbridled energy

THE BOYZ have, without a doubt, been one of the most consistent boyband in the K-pop sphere since their debut in 2017. With each release, the group continue to outdo themselves in production, execution and experimentation. But despite the group’s unwavering pursuit of pop perfection since the very beginning, it was their participation in the Mnet reality TV programme Kingdom: Legendary War earlier this year that finally helped them to turn the tides of their oft-overlooked career.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

The Boyz treats fans to fixed version dance practice video for 'Thrill Ride'

The Boyz has a special treat for fans of their new single!. On August 15 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled a fixed version dance practice video for their latest single "Thrill Ride," the title track off of their sixth mini album 'THRILL-ING.' In the clip, the members are seen wearing trendy but comfortable clothing as they perform the song's full choreography in their practice studio, allowing fans to get a closer look.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy